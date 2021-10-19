Solarea Bio Announces Licensing Agreement with ADM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solarea Bio, a biotech company based in Cambridge, MA that is developing microbial-based solutions to aid human health, today announced it has signed a technology licensing agreement with global nutrition leader ADM (NYSE: ADM).

Solarea Bio has developed innovative technologies to harness the power of microorganisms to modulate inflammatory processes in conditions such as osteoporosis in humans, leveraging the company's extensive capabilities in data science and microbial product development experience. This new agreement allows ADM to examine the functionality and potential for use of these microbes in new food and beverage solutions designed to support health and wellness.

"ADM is a well-established and respected partner, and this new agreement will help validate our microbial discovery platform and provide an additional path for Solarea technology to enter the market," said Dr. Gerardo V. Toledo, CEO and co-founder of Solarea Bio, Inc.

"The microbiome is one of ADM's six strategic platforms that are powering ADM's growth, and we're continuing to expand our capabilities and develop the next wave of innovation for consumers who are looking for foods and beverages to support their health and wellness," said Daniel Ramon Vidal, ADM Distinguished Research Fellow in the microbiome field. "We look forward to partnering with Solarea Bio and to leveraging their unique technology and expertise to explore the potential for new nutrition products and solutions."

Toledo continued, "The opportunities to create meaningful improvement in people's lives through the commercialization of our technology are vast. We're glad to be moving into the commercial realm and dedicated to finding paths to market that will make the impact that inspires all of us at Solarea."

About Solarea

Solarea Bio is a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, MA developing new microbiome-based solutions to some of the world's largest health problems. Solarea was founded in 2017 by a group of scientists and entrepreneurs eager to radically alter our understanding of the human microbiome and utilize its power to improve human health. Solarea's breakthrough came from the combined efforts of the company's co-founders who established a link between the discovery of an untapped source of microorganisms with probiotic potential in healthy foods, and their applications in inflammatory processes including the gut-musculoskeletal axis. Solarea Bio: Inspired by Nature, Powered by Science.™

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

