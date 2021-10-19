Marlo Thomas, Jennifer Aniston, Luis Fonsi, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara return to celebrate annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign with top brands this holiday season National retailers to offer expanded in-store, online capabilities for shoppers to support children with cancer, other life-threatening diseases

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday retail shopping season right around the corner, dozens of popular brands are making it easy for employees and customers to support kids and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign.

Adding a dose of holiday cheer to the campaign are Jennifer Aniston, Luis Fonsi, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, and Sofia Vergara who will join St. Jude National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas to rally consumers across the country to support St. Jude while shopping and donating in-store and online.

"It takes every single person – our retail partners' employees, their customers and our celebrity friends who help raise critical awareness and support – to ensure that our work at St. Jude won't stop until no child dies of cancer, no matter where they live," said Thomas. "It is absolutely incredible the depths of kindness and generosity that people show to our precious families at St. Jude. I am in awe of the dedication and passion that lives on through the commitment of our generous supporters."

Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"Cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year global problem that takes millions of people around the world coming together to make meaningful progress in the fight against pediatric cancer," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign presents a heartfelt, practical way to unite everyone around a lifesaving mission that will impact generations to come because funds generated will support the six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to accelerate research and treatment for children all over the world."

"St. Jude Thanks and Giving presents a chance to help, and it is a tradition I am always proud to support," said Aniston. "This year I'm especially inspired by the determination of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which remains focused on ensuring kids everywhere receive the best and most advanced treatments, and they can do so because of the generosity of the many supporters around the country. Together, we can continue to give hope to the children and families of St. Jude."

Joined by new partner Leslie's Pool Supplies, brands like Best Buy, Domino's, Chili's, HomeGoods, AutoZone, Williams Sonoma, Kay Jewelers and more return year after year and continue to expand on their contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"We are proud of our partnership with St. Jude and are honored to continue playing a role in their lifesaving work," said Ray Sliva, Best Buy's president of retail. "It's inspiring to see, year after year, how our employees and customers come together to make a difference in our community and impact the lives of so many children and families."

Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving to learn what companies are participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this holiday season.

Luis Fonsi: "The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign allows me to lend my voice to motivate people around the world to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its lifesaving work. At St. Jude, families can have peace of mind knowing they do not have to worry about the financial strain that comes with medical treatment because families never receive a bill from St. Jude. I ask all to support St. Jude this holiday season and beyond. By caring for one another, we can continue to make a difference for future generations."

Michael Strahan: "St. Jude holds a special place in my heart because of the incredible families I've met over the years and its lifesaving mission. Making advances against childhood cancer through research and treatment is an effort that takes many years and the efforts of millions of supporters coming together to make an impact. I'm proud to support St. Jude and I hope everyone will join me this holiday season so together, we can help cure childhood cancer."

Sofia Vergara: "The research and treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has an incredible impact on kids around the world who face cancer and other catastrophic diseases. And the work St. Jude is doing is only possible through the continued generosity and loyal support of each and every one of us. I am honored to be a part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign for the tenth year. Please join me and let's make a difference in the lives of these precious children."

Yara Shahidi: "I'm thrilled to continue to be a part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, which presents an incredible way to make an impact on our future generations. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is not only focused on providing the best possible care to children battling cancer and other illnesses but is also striving to improve quality of life for children and their families. This holiday season, please join me to help St. Jude continue their lifesaving work."

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

