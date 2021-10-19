Reemo Health Enters Into Know-how Agreement With Mayo Clinic For Tech-enabled Cardiac Rehab And Maintenance Home-based cardiac management programs will deliver personalized care plans and dynamic support to people with cardiovascular disease through Reemo's intuitive smartwatch experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reemo Health, a connected health company specializing in home-based health management, today announced a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic. This agreement will incorporate Mayo Clinic's expert clinical content, care pathways and clinical validation to Reemo's smartwatch-enabled cardiovascular programs. These home-based cardiac rehab and long-term cardiac maintenance programs are designed to improve patient enrollment, engagement and satisfaction as compared to traditional condition management offerings.

"Only 25% of eligible patients typically enroll in conventional cardiac rehab, so there is a clear need for a new, consumer-friendly approach to this critical program," said John Valiton, chief executive officer of Reemo Health. "It is an honor to collaborate with Mayo Clinic and combine their deep clinical expertise with Reemo's proficiency in achieving program adoption and adherence by high-risk, high-complexity users."

Home-based cardiovascular programs increase the access to rural and transportation-dependent patients by reducing the need for in-person clinic visits and represent the latest advancement in Reemo's wearable health platform. Through passive and active interactions and underlying learned intelligence, the Reemo platform generates longitudinal clinical, health and lifestyle insights for an actionable and dynamic risk profile of cardiac patients that enables successful home-based cardiac management.

Reemo Health transforms how people connect to their health and their care. Its wearable-enabled health management platform incorporates user-friendly 1:1 messaging, remote monitoring, digital care plans and condition management experiences to successfully engage and manage high-risk populations in the comfort of their own homes and beyond. Reemo's technology is used by leading health plans, value-based providers and life science organizations to deliver better connected health to their consumers. Reemo is proudly headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., in the heart of Medical Alley. For more information, visit www.reemohealth.com.

