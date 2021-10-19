Andrew H. Tisch to Step Down from Loews Corporation's Management After Half a Century with the Company Tisch will continue to serve as Co-Chairman of the Loews Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today that Andrew H. Tisch will retire from the Office of the President at the end of this calendar year. Mr. Tisch will continue to serve on the Loews board as Co-Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee. Mr. Tisch will also remain on the board of CNA Financial.

"I've been privileged to be able to work alongside so many talented and dedicated individuals throughout my career, especially my brother and cousin," said Andrew Tisch. "At the end of this December, I will relinquish my executive responsibilities and step away from the Office of the President. Loews Corporation is in great shape and the time is right."

Mr. Tisch first started working for Loews in 1971 and has worked for the company ever since. During his tenure, Mr. Tisch has been actively involved in the financial management and corporate development of the company and provided strategic counsel for major capital decisions. He has led many of the company's subsidiaries and functional areas.

James S. Tisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loews Corporation said, "My cousin Jon Tisch and I could not have asked for a better partner than Andrew, who has served Loews with complete dedication for the last 50 years. We are fortunate to have been the beneficiaries of Andrew's wisdom and expertise and are grateful that he will continue to serve on the boards of Loews and CNA."

"Andrew's deep knowledge as a hotelier has contributed immeasurably to the growth and success of Loews Hotels & Co," said Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co and Co-Chairman of the board, Loews Corporation. "Andrew has embodied Loews's culture and values by emphasizing integrity and teamwork, and fostering open communication, collaboration and respect throughout the organization."

Mr. Tisch is and will remain active in a number of educational, civic and political organizations. He has been a strong voice for a better government, and he intends to remain actively engaged in seeking solutions.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

