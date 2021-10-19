The Howard Hughes Corporation® Appoints Heath Melton As President Of Phoenix Region

Leader of Residential Planning and Development for the Award-Winning Master Planned Communities of The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® to Head HHC's New 37,000-Acre Douglas Ranch Community in Phoenix's West Valley

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Heath Melton has been named the company's President of the Phoenix Region. Mr. Melton, a Phoenix native and senior leader who has been with The Howard Hughes Corporation since 2015, will lead the development of Douglas Ranch, HHC's recently acquired 37,000-acre master planned community (MPC) located in Phoenix's West Valley. With residential lot sales set to begin in the MPC's first village, Trillium, in the first half of 2022, Douglas Ranch is expected to transform the Phoenix region, with the anticipated addition of 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents, and 55 million square feet of commercial development.

Heath Melton, President of the Phoenix Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

In his previous role as Executive Vice President of Master Planned Communities in the Houston Region, Mr. Melton was responsible for residential planning and development of HHC's three highly acclaimed MPCs in Texas: The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills®.

The Woodlands was recently recognized as the country's #1 place to live by Niche.com. Bridgeland, which started selling homesites in 2006, is currently a top-selling master planned community in Texas and in the nation, following record-breaking home sales in the first half of 2020. Under Mr. Melton's tenure, Bridgeland has been honored as Master Planned Community of the Year by the Greater Houston Business Association and has garnered Howard Hughes the inaugural 2020 Vanguard Award from Houston's Urban Land institute (ULI) for the development of Bridgeland's 140-acre recreational Josey Lake which integrates innovative design into the natural landscape and serves as a sustainable stormwater detention system. In addition, The Woodlands Hills, which opened in 2018, continues to receive recognition for its high standards of development and outstanding sales momentum.

"We are fortunate to have Heath's leadership and experience at the helm of our extraordinary new master planned community of Douglas Ranch," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Heath has been critical in The Howard Hughes Corporation's implementation of innovative technology, sustainable best practices, and environmental design. He has helped drive the incredible growth and success of our communities in the Texas region and is the ideal leader to oversee the creation of our nation's next great MPC—and the emergence of Phoenix's West Valley as a dynamic regional hub."

"I am excited to return home to Phoenix and have the opportunity to lead Douglas Ranch and help HHC realize the vision for Arizona's newest community, which will be an industry leader in technology, innovation, and sustainability," said Melton. "I am looking forward to working with the city of Buckeye, the state of Arizona, and our partners at JDM and El Dorado to ensure the successful growth of this exceptional new community."

Prior to joining The Howard Hughes Corporation, Mr. Melton was Director of Land Development at Taylor Morrison Austin. He previously served as Development Manager for Sueba USA, overseeing their single- and multi-family residential business.

Mr. Melton is on the board of directors of the Greater Houston Builders Association, Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce, Cy-Fair Education Foundation, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce, Katy Economic Development Council, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Gulf Coast Chapter. He is chair of the West Houston Association, as well as an active member of the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) national Community Development Council and the Memorial Hermann Cypress Advisory Committee.

Mr. Melton is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, earning a Bachelor of Science in business management and systems engineering. He served in the U.S. Army as a field artillery officer for five years, earning an Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device and Bronze Star.

