FUTEX displays 70 innovative projects in first ever cross-domain exhibition zone

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth in the application of AI, IoT, big data and many other technologies is accelerating cross-domain integration. The Future Tech Theme Pavilion (FUTEX) at 2021 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), set up by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), with the backing of Academia Sinica, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, featured for the first time a special cross-domain integration zone, with 70 innovative cross-domain projects taking stage at the exhibition. Fusion Medium served as the media partner of the event.

70 innovative projects on exhibition with healthcare-related cross-domain applications attracting the most attention

With the rapid growth of digital technology, the healthcare and technology sectors, which were in the past sharply divided from each other, have gradually become connected. Teams from National Taiwan University are utilizing AI, machine learning, 3D imaging, big data computing and other technologies to develop detection tools and efficient tracking technologies for the treatment of cancers, including pancreatic, liver and breast as well as lung adenocarcinoma and metastatic brain tumors. The team from National Tsing Hua University continues to show their collaborative industry-academia achievements in partnership with leading semiconductor manufacturers led by United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), including the application of machine and deep learning in advanced process control, anomaly-based detection and other smart manufacturing technologies.

A wide use of wearable products and a dynamic AI-powered platform create new applications for conventional drugs

The COIVD-19 outbreak has created an urgent need for drug development to treat the symptoms of the virus. The National Yang-Ming University team has built a dynamic AI-powered platform for the repurposing of conventional drugs by way of AI and big data that has potential to develop oral formulations of significant clinical value.

As a result of the pandemic, less or zero-contact communication has become the norm. The MOST AI Research Center of National Taiwan University has created a solution for monitoring physical signs through smart watches and other wearable products, in order to sound a warning when emergency medical staff has become overworked.

The Taipei Medical University team also utilized contactless technologies to develop a hierarchical contactless physiological respiratory monitoring and care platform, which integrates a millimeter-wave radar monitoring respiratory system, continuous monitoring and recording of blood oxygen levels, a conditions reporting system manned by a chat robot, AI technologies and other data, enabling the platform to keep track of the progress of illness and deliver the most benefit with minimal resources.

Converting fish skin wastes into new materials for wound repair

Fish skin waste can be used to restore tissue. Chuang Shen Biotechnology, established by the National Cheng Kung University International Wound Repair and Regeneration Center, leveraged its proprietary technology to extract high-purity Type 1 collagen from fish skin waste, which has applications for skin moisturizing and tissue repairing, but also can be further used in the fields of bioscience research, biomedical materials and medical beauty care products in the future.

Exhibition Info

Date:2021/10/14-10/23

2021 TIE On-Line Expo: https://tievirtual.twtm.com.tw/

FUTEX(Future Tech) On-Line Expo: https://reurl.cc/Rby4Ng

FUTEX(Future Tech) Official Website: https://www.futuretech.org.tw/futuretech/index.php

FUTEX(Future Tech) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuretech.org.tw/

