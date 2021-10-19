Czinger 21C Bests Circuit of The Americas Production Lap Record by Six Seconds

21C Hypercar Visits COTA Ahead of American F1 Grand Prix

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Texas' legendary performance car engineer Jim Hall and his extraordinarily innovative vehicles, Czinger Vehicles recently made a pilgrimage to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in an act of American rebellion – leaving the previous production track record set by a McLaren P1 more than 6 seconds in the rear-view mirror.

Czinger Vehicles uses revolutionary design and manufacturing technologies to build state-of-the-art, homologated high-performance vehicles. The Czinger 21C leading the rebellion was run in complete production street form with full interior, lighting, and on Michelin Pilot Cup 2R street tires. Fully homologated vehicles, designed and manufactured in America, will be delivered beginning in 2023.

The record time was run on September 23rd at 9:50 am CT with driver Joel Miller piloting the car. The 2:11:33 lap time was recorded on multiple GPS systems. The previous record had been 2:17:12.

"As a blue-collar kid growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, I used to lie awake at night thinking about my racing hero, Jim Hall, his latest innovations and the technology-packed Chaparral cars his team built," said Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO of Czinger Vehicles and Divergent 3D, the company revolutionizing the car manufacturing industry. "The era and the AI-based and sustainability-focused technologies available are different but the animating spirit remains the same – living the American Dream at speed – no-limits, Texas style. Thank you, Bobby Epstein and COTA team, for creating and running an awesome American raceway that keeps the Jim Hall tradition of innovation and extraordinary performance evolving onwards and upwards!"

Czinger will showcase the record-setting 21C during this month's Formula 1 weekend at the Club Sports Illustrated venue in Austin.

Lukas Czinger, VP of Operations, added, "Czinger Vehicles is an American company. This company designs, manufactures and assembles in California. We own all the IP, America owns all the IP, but we also represent the American attributes and spirit of inclusion and opportunity. Our team has come from all over America and the world to join us. And when we thought about tracks that represent this company, that represent this Made-in-America Story, The Circuit of the Americas was a compelling choice. We're grateful for our time in Austin and look forward to many more days on this track."

About the Czinger 21C

The Czinger 21C, the first model in a series of fully homologated, exclusive performance vehicles – production will be limited to 80 cars – was created in part using additive manufacturing technologies. Each component manufactured using this technology is computationally engineered using AI, optimized for weight and performance, and is beautifully finished by hand. Czinger's proprietary manufacturing technologies, in-house developed powertrain, and iconic design will guide its future family of vehicles and enables the design and engineering team to unlock performance and styling not before seen in the automotive industry. Of significance, the 21C V8 is designed to use a range of fuels, including carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels, so it can be run as a zero-emission vehicle.

