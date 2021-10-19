Buffalo Area Seniors Can Explore Medicare Options From Home: Free Online Webinars Offered By Buffalo Medical Group

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging in to Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. Buffalo Medical Group is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 11 a.m EST, Wed., Oct. 20. The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various plan options available to them. To register: seniorcareadvantageone.com.

The webinar will include a physician panel titled "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Buffalo 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From now until December 7, you can still log on by going to seniorcareadvantageone.com to listen to the online Medicare information program.

Buffalo Medical Group is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Senior Care Advantage ONE program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Buffalo Medical Group and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Senior Care Advantage ONE is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians at Buffalo Medical Group.

