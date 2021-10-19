Big Lots will be open Thanksgiving Day with 50% off all toys storewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of the largest neighborhood discount retailers in the U.S., will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all locations nationwide* with a 50% discount on all toys plus recliners for only $199.99. Continuing with great deals throughout the weekend, Black Friday hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. when Big Lots will offer a 42" Westinghouse Roku TV for $149.99 and 30% off all holiday décor including trees, tree décor, candles and more! In addition, on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to noon, Big Rewards members will receive an extra 15% off their entire purchase and $10 in Big Bucks coupons for every $100 spent which can be used on their next purchase.

"This holiday season, we're offering the exceptional value we're known for plus convenient shopping hours," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "We know many of our customers work over the holiday weekend and may appreciate getting an early jump on their holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day. So, we're offering some of our best deals on Thanksgiving and continuing with even more amazing deals throughout Black Friday weekend."

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part everyday necessities, along with special "Big Buys" — items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices. The company recently launched a breakthrough national brand campaign, " Be A BIGionaire ," that invites savvy shoppers to feel like a million bucks when they hunt for the best deals at their neighborhood Big Lots. The BIGionaire theme continues with Big Lots' "Happy Have-it-all-idays!" campaign featuring Eric Stonestreet and Molly Shannon.

"We're inviting all our customers — we call them 'BIGionaires' — to shop with us throughout the holidays, including Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday weekend," Thorn said.

"We also want to share our thanks and appreciation with all of our outstanding associates for helping us deliver exceptional value for our customers every day in our stores," he added. Big Lots associates who volunteer to work a shift on Thanksgiving will receive holiday overtime wages and a $50 gift card.

In addition to extended hours on Thanksgiving Day, Big Lots will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m on Sunday Nov. 28. Also, shoppers can shop on biglots.com anytime and utilize in-store and curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery options.

Maintaining a safe environment remains Big Lots' top priority, and the company has implemented in-store procedures in accordance with local protocols for the health and well-being of all customers and associates.

*Holiday hours exclude blue law states. The 50% Thanksgiving Day discount on toys is valid in stores and online.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,421 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com.

