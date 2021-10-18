YATCO Reaches Crucial Growth in Q3 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of Yachting™, is proud to announce the company has reached a high level of growth for the third quarter of 2021. The company has experienced a 23% rise in website traffic with new visitors, a 68% growth in website engagement, an impressive 91% increase in lead generation, and an astounding 139% growth in social media engagement and traffic to the website compared to Q2 2021. YATCO.com has also seen a 16% increase in organic search traffic, as well as an 11% rise in page views.

Founder and CEO of YATCO Steven Myers says, "Our growth rate is highly indicative of our exceedingly competent and talented team's efforts. We are proud to be growing at such an exponential rate, and we can see that it has trickled down to our clients' results."

Hot on the heels of the Monaco Yacht Show, where YATCO was an active participant, the company has recently acquired BoatDeck and YachtandBoat, the largest providers of marine websites and lead generation technology in the Asia Pacific region. BoatDeck was founded in 2010 in response to demand from the industry for a robust CRM inventory management and website generation platform. The company was the first to provide multi-list software to the Australian and New Zealand markets and, in the past ten years, has built over 500 websites. YachtAndBoat.com is one of Australia's largest and most well-established boat sales websites, with over 7,000 new and used boats for sale.

Launched in July of this year, YATCO released a new regional list with over $100 million worth of yachts listed for sale in Canada. The digital book featured vessels listed for sale with a total price in USD of $134,876,423. The yachts ranged in length from 23.5ft to 235.23ft and ranged in price from $7,948 – $98,871,095 USD.

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology.

About YATCO

YATCO, The Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS platform of Yachting™, is the sole online service dedicated exclusively to central listings by qualified professionals only with over 20 years in the yachts for sale marketplace. With over $30 billion in yachts for sale, the company supports more than 2,000 professional yacht brokers and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through its proprietary BOSS (Back Office Software Solution). Committed to 100% pure data, YATCO serves the professional yachting community with accuracy, integrity, and cutting-edge technology.

Media Contact

Lisbet Castillo | lisbet@yatco.com | +1(786) 316-5698

View original content:

SOURCE YATCO