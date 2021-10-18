Corporate Interior Systems Establishes Preeminent Partnership with Haworth

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Interior Systems (CIS), a Phoenix-based office furniture dealership and industry leader in the Valley for more than 36 years, is proud to announce its preeminent state partnership with Haworth . CIS, known for its human-centric workspace solutions throughout Arizona, was drawn to Haworth's core values, global expertise, technology and design that will support CIS in enhancing its customer experience. As an expert in curating commercial spaces with our design partners, this strategic partnership comes as industry demand increases.

CIS, a woman-owned industry leader with a desire to elevate its brand through innovation and thought leadership, sought its new partner, Holland-based Haworth, because of its shared values of listening to customer needs, respecting the value of teamwork, honoring integrity, leading with design, and creating value, all while integrating inspired workspace design that will maximize employee retention and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to work with this award-winning company and bring Valley businesses the best product offerings in commercial workspaces," President and CEO of CIS Lisa Johnson said. "This strategic partnership allows us to continue to create modern workspaces that will evolve to meet customer needs."

Corporate Interior Systems is located at 3311 E Broadway Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85040 and 2000 E Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719. For more information, please visit https://www.cisinphx.com

About Corporate Interior Systems

With more than 36 years of sales and performance experience and excellence, CIS offers expertise in the distribution of office furniture with over 200 manufacturers. CIS is committed to reducing disposible goods and cutting back on energy consumption by using sustainable products to make a positive difference in the community. CIS has been ranked Arizona's #1 office furniture company for the past 10 years. CIS was established in 1985 by Lisa Johnson, and is headquartered in Phoenix with an office in Tucson.

