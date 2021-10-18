Bloomberg Law To Spotlight Latest Enhancements To Content And Technology For Corporate Counsel At 2021 ACC Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it would be showcasing a wide range of its latest content and technology developed to meet the unique needs of corporate counsel at the annual meeting of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), taking place online from October 19-21. The resources and workflow tools Bloomberg Law will be demonstrating enable corporate counsel to stay on top of industry trends and issues, drive attorney productivity, keep more work in-house, and deliver guidance with confidence.

Some of the newest resources for in-house counsel that Bloomberg Law will be showcasing at ACC include:

In-House Counsel Resources Page , which brings together on a single page the essential resources that corporate counsel can rely on to accomplish their daily tasks, including workflow tools, Practical Guidance toolkits aligned to common in-house tasks, and curated practitioner tools and news.

In Focus: Contract Drafting offers a starting point for contract drafters of various levels of experience and across practice areas. It provides sample clauses and other Practical Guidance, curated transactional precedent searches, news, analysis, survey results, law firm client alerts, and workflow tools such as Draft Analyzer.

In Focus: Virginia Privacy is designed for in-house counsel and privacy attorneys who need guidance on the impact of the recently enacted Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) on the data their company handles.

Return-to-Office Toolkit , which guides employers through the complicated, intertwined issues and legal pitfalls related to bringing office-based workers back to the workplace. It highlights key sample forms, checklists, Chart Builders, Professional Perspectives, and more needed for organizations to manage the return-to-office process.

ESG Practice Page, which includes Practical Guidance, an advanced EDGAR search, a tile dedicated to investor activism and related analysis, federal agency materials, laws and regulations, ESG-related analysis, news, and reference materials.

In addition, Diane Holt, Analysis Team Lead at Bloomberg Law, will be moderating the panel, "Beyond the Four Corners: New Frameworks for Corporate Contractual Relationships," taking place on Tuesday, October 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The panelists will discuss how multi-stakeholder interests, plus enhanced supply chain and reputational risks, are creating new frameworks for business relationships.

"Over the past few years, we've seen a dramatic increase in the number of corporations that have turned to Bloomberg Law due to our unrivaled mix of timesaving innovations, cutting-edge technology, and legal and operational resources from our team of nearly 200 subject matter experts," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "We invite all ACC attendees to engage with us to learn more about Bloomberg Law, the only integrated platform that provides access to real-time news, legal and business intelligence, market data, and practice tools."

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit http://onb-law.com/hVsP50GqY52.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

