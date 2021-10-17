Amazfit Partners with Target Stores Nationwide to Provide Consumers Additional Products for a Healthier Lifestyle

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit today announced that Target stores nationwide will now carry an even greater assortment of fitness trackers combining sports functionality and health management into one simple-to-use and affordable tracker. The Bip U Pro and Band 5 will now be available for in-store purchase at more than 1,900 store locations throughout the U.S. beginning October 17, 2021 and will also be available online at Target.com. The fitness trackers are a smart, reliable, daily companion to keep consumers in tune with their daily activity and provide additional insight for them to make informed decisions about their overall health and wellness.

Target continues to be a valuable retail partner and provides consumers with Amazfit products that fit every level of consumer interested in learning more about their overall activity. Sporty and health-conscious customers who are looking for the very best technology products at the lowest possible price will find a product line that fits their budget and health tracking needs with the Amazfit line of fitness trackers at Target.

The national retailer will offer two Amazfit fitness trackers for in-store purchase:

Take your first step into smart fitness with the Bip U Pro, available in Black and Green. A 1.43" screen coupled with a long-lasting battery life of up to nine days, creates an exquisite visual display that makes reviewing activity metrics, such as Blood Oxygen Saturation easy, visually appealing, and less cumbersome, while the high-precision GPS capabilities deliver more precise location tracking for you to review after outdoor sports such as Running or Cycling.

Take your fitness tracking up a notch with the Band 5, available in Black. With several ways to keep track of your activities, the Band 5 offers sports modes including Outdoor running, Walking, Cycling, Treadmill, Pool swimming, Freestyle, Indoor cycling, Elliptical, Jump rope, Yoga, and indoor Rowing all with a battery life of 15 days.

"As we strive to bring wearable fitness devices to consumers, we are thrilled to be partnering with Target to provide customers in-store purchase options to monitor their activity levels," said Mike Yeung, chief operating officer, Huami. "Amazfit fitness trackers provide outstanding battery life, have Amazon Alexa Built-In, as well as heart rate and stress monitoring. We expect these competitively priced and budget-friendly trackers to help provide consumer with insights into key health and wellness metrics.

Huami's North American sales team will continue to partner with national and regional chains across the nation to expand the Amazfit brand, while also growing Amazfit's online presence. To learn more about becoming an authorized Amazfit dealer, please contact sales@zepp-usa.com.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

