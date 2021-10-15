Dell Technologies Announces Record and Distribution Date for VMware Spin-Off Special Dividend

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) board of directors has approved distribution of a special stock dividend to Dell Technologies stockholders of all its shares of Class A and Class B common stock of VMware, Inc. This represents approximately 81% of the outstanding shares of VMware common stock. Each share of VMware Class B common stock will be converted into one share of VMware Class A common stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell Technologies stockholders of such shares.

The distribution of shares will be made to all Dell Technologies shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021 (the "record date"). The distribution will take place in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Dell Technologies shareholder as of the record date. Dell Technologies' spin-off of VMware is expected to be completed on November 1, 2021 (the "distribution date"), subject to certain conditions.

The final distribution ratio will be determined and announced on the record date. It will be calculated by dividing the shares of VMware common stock (or basic shares outstanding) to be distributed by the number of shares of Dell Technologies common stock (or basic shares) outstanding on the record date. Dell Technologies shareholders would receive approximately 0.44 shares of VMware for each share of Dell Technologies that they hold, based on shares outstanding today.

No fractional shares of VMware common stock will be distributed. Instead, Dell Technologies shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fraction of a share of VMware common stock that they otherwise would have received. The distribution is generally intended to qualify as tax free to Dell Technologies stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

No vote or action is required by Dell Technologies' shareholders to receive the special stock dividend of shares of VMware common stock. The VMware common stock issued in the distribution will be in book-entry form. Dell Technologies shareholders who hold their shares through brokers or other nominees will have their shares of VMware common stock credited to their accounts by their nominees or brokers.

Dell Technologies plans to send an information statement regarding this transaction to shareholders on or around October 21, 2021. The information statement will include details on the distribution and will be posted under the Investor Relations tab on Dell Technologies' website at: https://investors.delltechnologies.com/events/event-details/vmware-spin-transaction-information

Beginning on October 28, 2021, through and including November 1, 2021, it is expected that there will be two markets in shares of Dell Technologies Class C common stock. Shares of Dell Technologies Class C common stock that trade on the "regular way" market with due bills will carry an entitlement to the special stock dividend of shares of VMware common stock. Shares of Dell Technologies Class C common stock that trade on the "ex-distribution" market will trade without the right to receive the special stock dividend of shares of VMware common stock. The ex-distribution date will be November 2, 2021.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their financial advisor regarding the specific implications of trading Dell Technologies common stock prior to or on the distribution date.

