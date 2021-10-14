Anchin Admits Four to the Partnership and Promotes Two to Director and Five to Senior Manager

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin , a premier New York based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotions of eleven professionals. Four professionals have been promoted to Partner, two to Director and five were promoted to Senior Manager effective October 1, 2021.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP)

David Beckman, Vincent Gatto, Brent Lessey, and Adam Pizzo have been promoted to Partner. Reed Ellison and Jerico Mascarinas have been promoted to Director, and the newly promoted Senior Managers include Xiao Jing Fei, Brendan Kurpis, Rebecca Long, Kevin McHale, and Danielle Montesano. These promotions highlight new leaders in both Assurance and Tax, as well as Advisory services groups.

The Firm is pleased to recognize these individuals for their efforts and commitment to Anchin and their clients during a trying year. "The promotions group this year is made up of some of Anchin's most promising future leaders. During this challenging period straddling both the ongoing pandemic and the continuation of remote work, these individuals provided continuous guidance and above-and-beyond service excellence to their clients and within the firm. I am proud to work with them on continuing to contribute to the growth of the firm," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner.

The new promotes to Partner include:

David M. Beckman, CPA, CFF, CFE, is a partner in Anchin's Litigation, Forensic and Valuation Services Group. A forensic accounting professional with strong technical and investigative skills, he has broad experience in advising and consulting on the application of accounting and auditing standards, investigating accountants' malpractice, identifying, and analyzing fraudulent financial reporting, analyzing contract and shareholder disputes, performing forensic investigations, and analyzing and quantifying economic damages in commercial and employment disputes. David has also been qualified as an expert in New York State Supreme Court. He has been a core member of Anchin's COVID-19 Resource Team, delivering ongoing advice related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other relief programs throughout the pandemic.

Vincent J. Gatto, CPA, CFP®, is a tax partner and member of Anchin Private Client. He has deep experience fulfilling the accounting, business, and financial needs of high-net-worth individuals, their families and entities. He works closely with his clients to advise on income and estate tax issues, retirement, succession and financial planning, and wealth preservation and transfer strategies. Vincent has deep experience in the preparation of complicated multi-state individual, partnership, fiduciary, and gift tax returns and judicial accountings for executors and trustees.

Brent Lessey, CPA, MST, is a tax partner in Anchin's Consumer Products Group, as well as the Firm's Transaction Advisory Services practice and Economic Opportunity Zones Group. He has substantive experience providing business and tax planning services to privately held companies and investors. His clients include many emerging brands in the consumer products space. Brent advises clients at every stage of their business lifecycle, from the beginning phases such as raising equity to the final exit stages. He also has experience performing tax due diligence services on both the buy side and sell side of a transaction, as well as in tax compliance services.

Adam Pizzo, CPA, is an assurance partner at Anchin and a key member of the Firm's Technology Group. His clients range from venture backed start-ups and aggressively growing entrepreneurial businesses, to well-established privately held and family-owned companies. Adam provides accounting, tax, business, and advisory services for clients in various industries including food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution, and software and technology. These business and advisory services include M&A consulting, debt vs. equity financing matters, and tax credits and incentives consulting.

The new promotes to Director include:

Reed Ellison, CPA, is an accounting and audit director and a member of the Firm's Architecture & Engineering and Construction Industry Groups. His clients range from rapidly growing to well-established, privately held companies. Reed provides accounting, tax, and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries including architecture & engineering, construction, finance, and lending.

Jerico Mascarinas, CPA, is an accounting and audit director and a member of the Firm's Consumer Products Group. His clients range from growing entrepreneurial businesses to well-established privately held companies. Jerico provides accounting, business, and advisory services for clients in various industries including food and beverage and manufacturing and distribution.

The new promotes to Senior Manager include:

Xiao Jing Fei, CPA, a member of the Tax department who works across all industry areas.

Brendan Kurpis, CPA, a member of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction, Public Relations, Technology, Law Firms, and Consumer Products Groups.

Rebecca Long, CPA, a member of the Real Estate group and the Emerging Manager Platform team.

Kevin McHale, CPA, a member of the Real Estate Group.

Danielle Montesano, CPA, a member of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Group.

About Anchin:

Anchin is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 57 partners, focuses on the financial goals of privately held companies, investment funds and high net worth individuals and families, providing a wide range of financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

