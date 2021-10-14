Pager® Announces Addition of Moses Dodo, Healthcare Industry Leader, to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager , a leading virtual care navigation and collaboration platform, today announced that Moses Dodo, former Chairman of Bupa Global Latin America (Bupa), has joined its Advisory Board to provide strategic oversight and guidance for its Latin American expansion.

Dodo brings more than 35 years of healthcare and business experience to the Board and will serve a key role in expanding Pager's existing footprint across Latin America. In his most recent role with Bupa, Dodo spearheaded corporate development and inorganic growth, particularly in Brazil. He also led regional governance for the various Group companies in the U.S. and Latin America. Previously, Dodo served as General Manager of Bupa Global Latin America, as CEO and Chairman of Amedex Bermuda, and as a Board member of HtH Geoblue, a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield offering IPMI in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Moses to our team, especially considering his breadth of knowledge of the Latin American market," said Walter Jin, CEO and Chairman of Pager. "Moses' unmatched insight will ensure that as we grow, we are creating a product that best serves Latin American markets and Latin American consumers seeking a streamlined, easy-to-navigate healthcare experience."

"Pager's unique approach to virtual care can help patients overcome many of the challenges they face in health systems across the globe," said Dodo. "Reducing care fragmentation and ensuring that patients can access services like nurse triage, telehealth, e-prescribing, follow-up care, and customer service all on one platform is of the utmost importance when it comes to providing them the care they need. I look forward to working with the other members of the Advisory Board to broaden Pager's reach and identify the best ways to support patients in Latin America and other regions."

Dodo's appointment comes on the heels of Pager's recent $70 million funding round , which had a key aim of amplifying the company's global growth and enabling its expansion into additional markets. To learn more about Pager's virtual care navigation and delivery, click here .

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides whole person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy, and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates, and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

