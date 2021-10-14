Lookout Named a Global Leader for Cloud Security Service in the 2021 Stratus Cloud Computing Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout Inc. , the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced that the Lookout Security Platform has been awarded a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Cloud Security Service category. The Business Intelligence Group's annual Stratus Award program identifies companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Security perimeters have become obsolete as people use mobile devices and cloud applications to work from anywhere. The Lookout Security Platform is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that's tailor-made for the future of work. It provides organizations with complete visibility across their entire infrastructure, from mobile endpoints through cloud infrastructure and applications. With the integrated insight, the platform dynamically enforces Zero Trust security policies based on both the continuous risk assessment of endpoints and users, and the sensitivity of the data they are accessing.

By integrating Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker and Zero Trust Network Access capabilities with Endpoint Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response into a cloud-native platform, IT security policies for access and data classification can be written once and applied to all traffic passing through the single proxy. The platform also natively delivers Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Anti-virus/Anti-malware and Enterprise Digital Right Management to protect data from endpoint to cloud.

"We're proud to see the Lookout Security Platform recognized for its industry-leading capabilities by the Stratus Awards," said David Richardson, Vice President of Product, Lookout. "The core of our technology is about securing data no matter where your employees work. With an integrated platform, we give organizations complete visibility and insights into everything so they can make smart Zero Trust access decisions."

"Lookout is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Lookout

Lookout is the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

