Nintex is Hiring Product, Engineering, and Sales Talent to Support Demand for Automation Award-winning process management and automation software company is growing rapidly and adding developers, engineers, sales and customer success professionals to its global remote-first workplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced the company is hiring more than 50 new team members for its award-winning organization behind growing market demand for automation. Today's announcement follows recent investor news, TPG Capital agrees to make a majority investment in digital process automation leader Nintex. Nintex generates more than $250 million in sales with more than 850 employees serving 10,000 customers in nearly every major industry like healthcare, financial services, high tech, manufacturing, and state and local governments.

To view worldwide job openings at Nintex, visit www.nintex.com/careers/ and to learn more about the Nintex engineering team, visit www.nintex.com/careers/engineering/

Nintex has consistently maintained its stature as a great place to work with product innovation and a track-record of growth and numerous successful acquisitions including that of process automation provider K2 Software, Inc. in October 2020 and eSignature provider AssureSign in June 2021, to further complement workflow automation, application development, and eSignature capabilities of its complete process platform.

"It's an exciting time to be part of Nintex as the market demand for automation software continually accelerates," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We're looking for talented professionals to join our engineering, product, sales and customer support teams to ensure organizations digitally transform their business processes with our powerful and easy-to-use solution technologies."

Recent accolades for Nintex as a company and its products include: SD Times' 100 Best in Show in Software Development; TSR's Top 100 Software Companies 2021; Digital.com's Best Business Process Management Software Companies; Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work; Great Place to Work®'s UK Best Workplaces; Top 10 GeekWire 200; and Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2021. Additionally, independent research and advisory company Aragon Research named Nintex a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2021, as well as in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021 and Nintex RPA was featured in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation.

Strong talent is the backbone of Nintex's collaborative workplace

Nintex embraces flexible work models and remote working, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 while maintaining office locations in 20 cities across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Pulse surveys indicate that Nintex's employee engagement score ranked 8.2 out of 10, which is more than double the engagement score of average US-based employees, according to a recent Gallup Poll.

"We're committed to ensuring everyone who joins us has rewarding and inclusive work experiences," said Nintex Chief People Officer Nellie Thompson. "It's the passion of our people that makes Nintex such a great, fun place to work."

Employees at Nintex enjoy comprehensive health, wellness and flexible time off benefits, recognition programs, and opportunities for career development. In fact, the company has an average employee tenure of 4.9 years, with 11 percent of its team members celebrating more than 10 years with the organization. The recent winner of the 2021 Reseller News Women in Information Technology Awards, Nintex Automation Test Engineer Maria Alcantara, is passionate about her work and workplace, stating, "I like making sure we build quality technology. As a test engineer, quality is not just work. It's a way of life. We apply it every single day."

To explore a new career at Nintex and search open roles, visit www.nintex.com/careers.

