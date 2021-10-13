Equifax Workforce Solutions Introduces Next Day and Two Day Turnaround for Manual Verifications of Employment

New, expedited manual verifications deliver on Equifax commitment to provide the most complete and efficient verifications coverage available to meet the modern needs of consumers and verifiers

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) announced new, expedited options for manual verifications. Priority Next Day™ and Priority Two Day™ verifications of employment are designed to deliver market-leading turnaround for verifiers requiring timely data for decisions on behalf of consumers. With the new Priority verifications, Equifax has set an industry standard for near real-time delivery of employment verifications.

The rapid, manual verification solutions complement the automated service provided by The Work Number Ⓡ database . When information is not instantly available digitally from The Work Number, the new accelerated options can expedite the research process to quickly deliver the verifications of employment (VOE) that help keep decision processes moving forward.

"Regardless of where the data is, consumers expect - and verifiers need - it to be reliably and quickly accessible," said Scott Maxfield, Vice President for Verifications at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Our extensive experience in verifications, and investments in technology have enabled us to successfully shape a process that meets the rapidly accelerating decision expectations of consumers by assuring verifiers that they can get near real-time access to verifications that may not be on an automated database or those that are needed in-between payroll cycles."

The new Priority manual verification options may be used by verifiers to rush an order through the process:

Priority Next Day VOE can fulfill the request by 11:59 p.m. CT the next business day.

Priority Two Day VOE can fulfill the request by 11:59 p.m. CT the second business day following the verification request.

As the leading, automated verification of income and employment service, The Work Number database fulfills more than half a million verifications on behalf of consumers every day. In addition, Equifax teams deliver more than 2 million researched verifications of income and employment every year. Together, the automated and new, accelerated Priority verification services are designed to help provide the most complete and efficient verifications coverage available to verifiers.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

