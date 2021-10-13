Pop-up vendors will be featured every month in the Observatory Experience at the World's Most Famous Building, which celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021

Empire State Building Partners With Bronx Brewery As Second Vendor In ESB Pop-Up Program To Offer Drinks And Snacks To Guests Pop-up vendors will be featured every month in the Observatory Experience at the World's Most Famous Building, which celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prost! In its 90th year, the Empire State Building (ESB) has much to toast to as it brings Oktoberfest to its iconic 86th Floor Observatory with Bronx Brewery every Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 14-30 from 5-9 p.m. The pop-up marks the first time in the building's history that drinks will be served within the Observatory Experience.

The Empire State Building's 90th Anniversary Cart (L); The Empire State Building (M); Bronx Brewery's select beers on the 86th Floor Observatory (R)

"We continue the 90th Anniversary celebration of the World's Most Famous Building this fall in partnership with local favorite Bronx Brewery," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "With the implementation of our industry-leading indoor environmental quality, our guests can enjoy our new reimagined, immersive digital and tactile exhibits with confidence before they relax with an evening drink and the most spectacular 360-degree, open-air views that New York City can offer."

The award-winning craft brewery from the Bronx's Port Morris neighborhood will sell four select beers – their American Pale Ale, World Gone Hazy IPA, Smile My Guy IPA, and Das Bronx Oktoberfest – from a special 90th Anniversary cart on the building's 86th floor. The Empire State Building's own STATE Grill and Bar will offer $10 mini NY-style cheesecakes alongside the brewer's selections. Bronx Brewery is the second vendor in the building's Observatory pop-up program after a successful August run with My Cookie Dealer.

"We are proud to join forces with the Empire State Building to celebrate Oktoberfest in the heart of New York City," said Sean Valenti, spokesperson for Bronx Brewery. "Our work revolves around community, creativity, and inclusivity, which are all things that come to mind when we think of the Empire State Building."

Guests are encouraged to sip their beverages on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory and tag photos with #PopUpTop for the chance to be featured on ESB social channels. Future monthly pop-ups at the Empire State Building Observatory will be announced separately.

Relevant hi-res imagery can be downloaded here. For more information about the Empire State Building and to purchase tickets, please visit esbnyc.com.

###

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , "The World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . 2021 is the 90th anniversary year of the Building which officially opened on May 1, 1931. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn, Shutterstock, and Global Brands Group, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.