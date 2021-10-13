Citius Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcast on the Compelling Need to Salvage Central Venous Catheters in CLABSI Patients

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the compelling need to salvage central venous catheters in patients with central line associated blood stream infections (CLABSI) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:30am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by leading infectious disease experts Issam Raad, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mark Rupp, MD, University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Raad will discuss the unmet medical need in the treatment of patients with infected central venous catheters (CVCs), and the potential of Citius's Mino-Lok® treatment to salvage infected catheters. Dr. Rupp will discuss the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on CLABSI rates in acute care facilities. Citius Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer, Myron Czuczman, MD, will provide an update on the company's Mino-Lok® program. Drs. Raad, Rupp and Czuczman will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Pre-registration for the webcast is required.

Date Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time 11:30 a.m. ET Registration link To participate, please register prior to the event date using this link Webcast (live and archive) Available at www.citiuspharma.com in the "Events" section Q&A Questions may be submitted in advance using this link

Featured Speakers

Issam Raad, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FSHEA

Dr. Issam Raad, G. H. Fletcher Distinguished Chair & Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases, Infection Control and Employee Health, Division of Internal Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, is considered one of the leading experts in the field of health care related infections and infections in cancer on a worldwide basis. During his more than 25 years at MD Anderson, Dr. Raad has made numerous outstanding clinical research contributions that have led to significant improvements in controlling life-threatening infections for patients with cancer and other serious illnesses throughout the world. His research includes development of innovative antimicrobial central venous catheters and devices that have reduced the risk of bloodstream infections worldwide more than 12-fold. In the most recent CDC Guidelines (2011), his innovations, including the antimicrobial catheters and maximal sterile barrier, have been recommended at the highest level (Category 1A) for the prevention of health care associated bloodstream infections which have become the standard of care.

Mark Rupp, MD

Dr. Mark Rupp, is Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is the Medical Director of The Nebraska Medical Center Department of Healthcare Epidemiology and Co-Director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. He is a Diplomate, American Board of Internal Medicine, and in the subspecialty area of Infectious Diseases. Dr. Rupp is also a Fellow of the Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA), American College of Physicians (ACP), and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). He is a Past-President of SHEA and is a past-president of ASM Division L (Infection Control/Hospital Epidemiology). Dr. Rupp has served as a consultant for the US Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Myron Czuczman, MD, Citius Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Czuczman is an experienced physician-scientist, academic oncologist, and pharmaceutical executive with decades of experience in strategic design, implementation, and oversight for the global development of novel therapeutics for hematologic malignancies. Dr. Czuczman joined Citius from Celgene where he was Vice President, Global Clinical Research and Development, Therapeutic Area Head of Lymphoma/CLL. In this role, Dr. Czuczman managed a global team of physicians and scientists responsible for cross-functional development of compounds from proof-of-principle to worldwide registration. Prior to his career in pharma, Dr. Czuczman practiced medicine for over two decades at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in Buffalo, NY, where he served as chief of the Lymphoma/Myeloma Service and head of the Lymphoma Translational Research Laboratory. In addition to his extensive publications record, membership and leadership roles on national and international research organizations, and consulting and advisory to dozens of pharma companies, Dr. Czuczman also attained the positions of tenured Professor of Medicine at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Czuczman received his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine after graduating magna cum laude in biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his Internal Medicine residency training at Weill Cornell North Shore University/MSKCC Program, followed by Medical Oncology/Hematology fellowship training at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

