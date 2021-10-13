Aegon AM adds three to Responsible Investment team

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management has strengthened its Responsible Investment Team with three new appointments, bringing the team to 17 specialists.

(L to R) Andy Woods, Jamie McAloon and Curtis Zappala

Based in the UK, Andy Woods joins Aegon AM as a responsible investment manager, supporting the Equities and Multi-Asset investment platforms. His primary responsibility will be the voting activities and related engagements with companies within Aegon AM's portfolios. Previously, Andy headed up the Institutional Voting Information Service of the Association of British Insurers.

Also joining the company as a responsible investment associate is Curtis Zappala who will be based in the US. His focus will be on ESG integration and engagement, supporting Aegon AM's fixed income investment platform. Prior to joining Aegon AM, Zappala was a member of the sustainability team at United Parcel Service (UPS). He has also held various sustainable-related positions at SunShare and Growth International Volunteer Excursions. Zappala has a BA in environmental studies and leadership studies from the University of Colorado.

Finally, Jamie McAloon joins Aegon AM as a responsible investment associate, supporting the Equities and Multi-Asset investment platforms. Also based in UK, McAloon will be primarily responsible for supporting the sustainable range of products with analysis of existing and potential holdings, according to Aegon AM's sustainability research framework. He joins the business from Abrdn, where he was a Private Equity Finance Analyst.

Commenting on the three appointments, Brunno Maradei, head of responsible investment at Aegon AM said, "We have built a comprehensive responsible investment approach, with a 30-year history of investing in this area. The three new appointments allow us to continue our work, broadening our expertise, knowledge and skills base. I'd like to welcome Curtis, Andy and Jamie to the team and look forward to the fresh perspective and enthusiasm they will bring."

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is an active global investor. Our 370 investment professionals manage and advise on assets of USD 463.8 billion (EUR 391.1/ GBP 336.1) billion (as of June 30, 2021) for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations.

We organize our investment capabilities around four focused investment platforms where we have extensive asset-class expertise: Fixed Income, Real Assets, Equities and Multi-Asset & Solutions. Each platform has dedicated teams, organized globally and committed to maximizing their specialist areas. We also manage a EUR 32 billion Fiduciary and Multi-Manager business in The Netherlands. These platforms and the Fiduciary business are supported by a team dedicated to responsible investing.

By organizing our investment teams globally, we work to harness our expertise and research resources across regional boundaries. We believe this enhances our performance potential and helps provide better investment outcomes for clients.

Across platforms, we share a common belief in fundamental, research-driven active management, underpinned by effective risk management and a commitment to responsible investment. Our investment platforms have the flexibility to organize their resources and processes to best suit their area of focus.

We are a global business: Our 1,200 employees work across Europe, the Americas and Asia. We invest globally and serve clients locally.

For more information about Aegon Asset Management, visit www.aegonam.com

Media contacts:

Aegon AM:

Bradley Dawson

Global Head of Marketing, Aegon Asset Management

+1.773.742.9992, brdawson@aegonam.com

Roisin Armit

Senior Communications Manager, Aegon Asset Management

+44 (0)207 200 2549, roisin.armit@aegonam.com

This material is provided by Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) as general information and is intended exclusively for institutional and wholesale investors, as well as professional clients (as defined by local laws and regulation) and other Aegon AM stakeholders. This document is for informational purposes only in connection with the marketing and advertising of products and services, and is not investment research, advice or a recommendation. It shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation to buy any investment nor shall any offer of products or services be made to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. The research taken into account in this document may or may not have been used for or be consistent with all Aegon AM investment strategies. Any reference to securities, asset classes and financial markets are included for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon to assist or inform the making of any investment decisions. It has not been prepared in accordance with any legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and may have been acted upon by Aegon AM and Aegon AM staff for their own purposes.

All investments contain risk and may lose value. Responsible investing (RI) is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that the criteria utilized, or judgment exercised, by any company of Aegon Asset Management will reflect the beliefs or values of any one particular investor. Information regarding responsible practices is obtained through voluntary or third-party reporting, which may not be accurate or complete, and Aegon Asset Management is dependent on such information to evaluate a company's commitment to, or implementation of, responsible practices. Responsible norms differ by region. There is no assurance that any responsible investing strategies and techniques discussed herein will be successful. Any opinions, estimates, or forecasts expressed are the current views of the author(s) at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. This document contains "forward-looking statements" which are based on Aegon AM's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events, based on information currently available. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. No guarantee is being made that stated outcomes will be achieved.

The information contained in this material does not take into account any investor's investment objectives, particular needs, or financial situation. It should not be considered a comprehensive statement on any matter and should not be relied upon as such. Nothing in this material constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a representation that any investment or strategy is suitable or appropriate to any particular investor. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the recipient. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision. Aegon AM is under no obligation, expressed or implied, to update the information contained herein. Neither Aegon AM nor any of its affiliated entities are undertaking to provide impartial investment advice or give advice in a fiduciary capacity for purposes of any applicable US federal or state law or regulation. By receiving this communication, you agree with the intended purpose described above.

The following Aegon affiliates are collectively referred to herein as Aegon Asset Management: Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (Aegon AM US), Aegon USA Realty Advisors, LLC (Aegon RA), Aegon Asset Management UK plc (Aegon AM UK), and Aegon Investment Management B.V. (Aegon AM NL). Each of these Aegon Asset Management entities is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V.

Aegon AM UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 144267) and is additionally a registered investment adviser with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Aegon AM US and Aegon RA are both US SEC registered investment advisers. Aegon AM US is also registered as a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) with the Commodity Figures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Aegon AM NL is registered with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets as a licensed fund management company and on the basis of its fund management license is also authorized to provide individual portfolio management and advisory services in certain jurisdictions. Aegon AM NL has also entered into a participating affiliate arrangement with Aegon AM US.

©2021 Aegon Asset Management or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Aegon Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aegon Asset Management)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aegon Asset Management