Patty Arvielo Re-Appointed to HUD’s Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee...

New American Funding is pleased to announce that Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo has been re-appointed to serve on the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee.

The Committee features leaders from the mortgage and real estate industry who advise HUD on ways to build sustainable homeownership.

This marks Arvielo's second consecutive term on the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee. Arvielo has served on the committee for the last three years and will now serve for three more years.

"My thanks to all of the members of the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee for their dedication to helping shape the future direction of HUD's Housing Counseling Program," HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. "Now more than ever, HUD-certified housing counselors are fulfilling a critical role in helping homeowners and renters remain in their homes as our country continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impacts that resulted."

Arvielo brings more than 40 years of mortgage industry experience to her role with the Committee. Today, she leads the largest Latina-owned mortgage company in the U.S., New American Funding.

Arvielo has built the company into a leader in lending to minority communities by creating the Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives, which aim to increase lending to underserved communities. Through these programs, New American Funding is helping borrowers across the country achieve the dream of homeownership.

"It is definitely an honor to be re-appointed to this critically important committee," Arvielo said. "I look forward to continuing to bring a valuable voice to the table and helping with the administration's goal of increasing access to credit and helping the communities that need it most."

