New Click® Reel makes prosthetic adjustability easier and more comfortable

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfecting the fit of prostheses and orthoses just got significantly easier with the release of the new Click Reel , a revolutionary system created by Steamboat-based Click Medical . In partnership with Seattle-based design firm IDeology, Click Medical has developed and engineered the Click® Reel to empower patients to make micro and macro adjustments of their devices quickly and easily. The Click® Reel uses the newly invented Shift® Technology to quickly wind-up slack lace and then automatically "shift" into a power mode to provide fine-tuned fit. The technology also includes a clutch that delivers the ability to prescribe the optimal fit based on the user's needs, adding safety and convenience. The Reel is extremely durable while boasting a 33% lower profile with the transition to metal parts instead of plastic.

About Click Reel user David Gardner: Army Staff Sargent Dave Gardner has been wearing a below the knee adjustable prosthetic with RevoFit since he was injured in Iraq. He is hugely enthusiastic about the benefits of the new Click Reel which greatly improves the fit and comfort of his device. Read Dave’s story on Click Medical’s blog.

The new Click Reel is now found in Click Medical's three core products: RevoFit®, RevoSurface®, and RevoLock®. The most popular application of adjustability is the RevoFit Lamination Kit which is built into a custom prosthetic device and can be configured to solve each patient's unique fit needs. The brand new RevoSurface Tool Kit allows the addition of adjustability to any existing prosthetic or orthotic device, which has never been offered before. The RevoLock 4-Hole and Align kits make it easy for users to pull their limb into their prosthetic for a secure and safe fit every time.

"Adjustable prosthetic and orthotic devices increase patient satisfaction, and their lives in general by empowering them to provide daily self-care," said Jimmy Capra, co-founder and CEO of Click Medical.

Dave Gardner, an army vet and passionate hunter, has used a prosthesis for the past 14 years. His most recent prosthesis is equipped with the new Click® Reel. "I love being able to adjust my socket in both directions," said Gardner. "Every time I sit down, or drive, I loosen my socket just a little, which makes all the difference. It's simple, but it's life changing."

"Prosthetists are realizing adjustability is a boon to their business as well," said Joe Mahon, Capra's partner, co-founder, and practicing prosthetist. "Patients make the small adjustments on their own instead of scheduling a follow-up visit, which traditionally are not reimbursed by insurance."

The Click® Reel also received accolades from Fast Company which awarded the Click® Reel an honorable mention in the Health category in their 2021 Innovation by Design Awards.

Click Medical® brings life-changing adjustability technology to the O&P industry. After years of proving this type of adjustability improves patient outcomes, Click introduces the Click Reel incorporating unparalleled safety, strength, and incremental adjustment specifically for orthotic and prosthetic devices. Click’s mission is to empower millions of people with physical limitations to reach their peak potential. Click Reel is found in the updated RevoFit® Kits and more.

