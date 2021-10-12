Lookout Lab Launches V2 of its bluebot App Making it Even Easier to Monitor and Manage Your Water!

Available Now, the bluebot V2 App Includes Grouping, Budgeting and Faster Cloud Pipeline Features for Improved User Experience

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout Lab™ today announced the release of version 2 of its bluebot™ app + flow meter, with significant app advancements, an easy-to-use interface, along with a host of updated data delivery and alerting pipeline upgrades. Now, monitoring your water usage is even easier.

New V2 app features include:

Manage your home, rental, business, or up to thousands of properties with bluebot via the V2 App with a new device grouping feature

Dollarize™ water consumption to view your water costs in real-time. Finally, users can learn how much it costs for any activity consuming water, such as irrigation, laundry, showers, leaking pipes, and refilling pools.

Added weekly & monthly budgeting functionality per flow meter and based on groupings

Streamlined onboarding through app-guided installation process

Re-built cloud data pipeline for faster data collection, processing, viewing and alerting

Reconfigured the user interface for a more intuitive mobile experience

Visit www.bluebot.com for more information and get your bluebot today!

This is the first major software update since the company launched the bluebot smart water app and IoT flow capture device in late 2020.

"We are excited to launch an even easier user experience to our customers so they can more quickly and efficiently monitor their water usage with bluebot," said Matthew Olin, CEO and co-founder of Lookout Lab. "Today's announcement expands the universality of bluebot and demonstrates our R&D strategy to leverage and prioritize direct customer feedback to continually improve our product offering. Today's launch of the V2 app is exciting and we plan to continue to release many more future improvements to help our customers."

Users around the world will find it even easier and more reliable to monitor their water usage. New users will experience the updated V2 experience from the beginning, with enhanced account creation systems and easier product onboarding/installation messaging throughout the app-guided installation process. Existing bluebot users will be prompted via their app to upgrade to V2.

The launch of the V2 bluebot app also streamlines property management and sub-metering/cost allocation use cases. With the new grouping capability, users can now install and manage more than 15 bluebot capture devices from a single account from anywhere in the world. This unique solution is ideal for both onsite and remote property managers, homeowner associations, landlords, and vacation rental owners.

Lookout Lab has a strong culture of working with customers to develop and tailor its app and services to their needs. The company will continue to work closely with users to make bluebot an even more robust and universal water flow monitoring solution into the future.

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15kXCMa1Z5Dj6jWS80au6ww2VCJSbSV1v?usp=sharing

