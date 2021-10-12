Braemar Hotels & Resorts To Ring Opening Bell At NYSE

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's management team will ring the New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in conjunction with its 2021 Investor & Analyst Day.

In addition to live television coverage, the Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET and a live webcast can be accessed on the home page of the New York Stock Exchange at https://www.nyse.com/bell.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

