CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., the nation's leading provider of outdoor living products, announces today the formation of a new partnership with National Vinyl Products (NVP), a family-owned and operated vinyl fence and railing manufacturer based in Nephi, Utah.

(PRNewsfoto/Barrette Outdoor Living)

Barrette Outdoor Living Announces Acquisition of National Vinyl Products (NVP) based in Nephi, Utah

As part of its mission to offer diverse, flexible outdoor solutions that are ingeniously designed and meticulously engineered, Barrette Outdoor Living partners with companies that share similar visions and values. Because of that, partnering with National Vinyl Products is a natural evolution for both companies. "NVP's product portfolio, U.S manufacturing capabilities, and cultural values are what we look for in a partner," said Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. "We are excited to continue our strong growth path together."

Barrette Outdoor Living and NVP share a similar culture and work ethic that will ensure a seamless transition. Both companies are committed to sustainability, using recycled materials and providing

eco-friendly, quality products. NVP is a family-run company with strong community roots. At the same time, Barrette Outdoor Living employees have a "get-your-hands-dirty" approach to hard work and are passionate about what they do and who they do it with.

On behalf of the Hadfield family, John David Hadfield said, "We are incredibly proud of our team who has worked with us to build this great business and excited to watch it flourish as part of the Barrette Outdoor Living family over the years to come."

The facilities and teams at both NVP and Barrette Outdoor Living will continue to function independently while combining the manufacturing strengths and strategic plant locations of both partners. NVP will continue to service its existing customer base while also increasing its product offering.

"Joining the Barrette Outdoor Living family gives us the ability to elevate our product offerings to our customers and continue to support their growth," said Zack Clark, General Manager of NVP.

About Barrette Outdoor Living®:

As the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market, Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life, however they envision it. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer of vinyl, aluminum, steel and composite fencing and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products that are sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. With more than 100 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and industry-leading testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered — designed to be flexible, stylish and durable. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barrette Outdoor Living