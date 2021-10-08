Nova Compression to Triple Capacity in Less Than One Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Compression, LLC, (Nova) a full-service gas compression company with operations in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, is once-again growing under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Mitchell and is now poised to triple its service capacity in under a year. In February 2021, the company announced the purchase of a large number of compression packages from Houston-based Archrock, bringing its total compression from 40,000 horsepower to 80,000 horsepower. This week, Nova announced its total horsepower will increase to 120,000 with the purchase of the Oklahoma Rental fleet of compression packages from Heartland Compression, a subsidiary of Reserve, LA-based Louisiana Machinery (LMC).

(PRNewsfoto/Nova Compression)

"The new employees and assets further cement Nova's status as the market's leading provider of production-based compression," said Mitchell. "We are proud of the way Nova has grown quickly without sacrificing customer service or efficiency. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of the entire Nova team."

Nova was founded in 2007 and has served the Texas and Midcontinent regions since that time. Subsequent to closing the acquisition from LMC, Nova now has 120,000 horsepower deployed in Oklahoma, South Texas, and Ark-La-Tex. CIT Northbridge provided debt financing for the transaction, and Oklahoma-based law firm Hall Estill served as counsel for Nova.

About Nova Compression

Nova Compression, formerly an affiliate Mustang Gas Compression, LLC is a fast-growing, full-service compression company that utilizes Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Cummins engines with Gemini and Ariel frames. Providing customers with all their gas lift, wellhead and general gas compression needs, from contract compression and maintenance as well as service, and repair.

Media Contact: Alex Weintz; aweintz@amberintegrated.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nova Compression