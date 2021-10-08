Nestlé Professional Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In Nature's Heart 1.5 Ounce Products

Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Professional, Solon, OH is recalling four Nature's Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products  because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000211944; Case UPC: 050000618569
The recalled products are:

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix

  • Pouch UPC: 050000211944
  • Case UPC: 050000618569

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips

  • Pouch UPC: 050000695454
  • Case UPC: 050000695454

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix

  • Pouch UPC: 050000867967
  • Case UPC: 050000948758

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix

  • Pouch UPC: 050000891450
  • Case UPC: 050000692514

Batch codes and best buy dates are included in the chart below. See squares in images above to identify where to find batch codes & best by dates.

Material Description

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Superfood Trail Mix 1.5 oz.

1083T353T2

DEC 2021

1084T353T2

1085T353T2

1086T353T2

1088T353T2

1089T353T2

1200T353T3

APR 2022

Product

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Toasted Coconut Chips 1.5 oz.

1120T353T2

JAN 2022

1121T353T2

FEB 2022

1123T353T2

1124T353T2

1197T353T3

APR 2022

Product

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix
1.5 oz.

1089T353T2

DEC 2022

1090T353T2

1091T353T2

JAN 2022

Product

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix
1.5 oz.

1096T353T2

JAN 2022

1097T353T2

1140T353T2

FEB 2022

1141T353T2

1144T353T2

1145T353T2

The recall was initiated after Nestlé Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature's Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.

None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.

The recall only applies to the four Nature's Heart products (listed above) sold in 1.5 oz packages. No other retail Nature's Heart products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.

Nestle - Good food, Good life (PRNewsfoto/Nestle USA)
View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-professional-issues-allergy-alert-on-undeclared-peanuts-in-natures-heart-1-5-ounce-products-301396420.html

SOURCE Nestle USA

