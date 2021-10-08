Forsta Enhances Data Visualization and Reporting Capabilities on Its SaaS Platform To Further Support the Market Research and CX Insights Industries New features unveiled to better integrate Dapresy tools with PowerPoint

NEW YORK, OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta , the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced updates to Dapresy, its award-winning data visualization SaaS platform for the market research and customer experience (CX) insights industries. The global technology company has added new features to enhance Dapresy's reporting capabilities across its StoryCreator and StoryTeller tools, which enable data storytellers to build compelling, impactful PowerPoint presentations in record time.

Forsta (PRNewsfoto/Forsta)

"As the landscape for consumer insights technology continues to evolve, we're seeing a larger need for visual storytelling," said Brian Bhuta, Chief Product Officer, Forsta. "It's more important than ever for research, marketing and CX professionals to be able to make data come to life as compelling, engaging visual content. These new enhancements to Dapresy will help industry professionals communicate more clearly and effectively, supporting them in driving business impact."

"Forsta's Dapresy platform enables us to seamlessly turn the data and insights we generate for our clients into the type of captivating visual storytelling that engages and influences key stakeholders," said Mike Nash, President of global marketing research and consulting firm KS&R. "KS&R has been an avid proponent of the Dapresy technology for years, and we're excited at how this new functionality will benefit our ability to serve our clients across a variety of our key industries and sectors."

The Dapresy enhancements include:

New ability to export StoryTeller reports to PowerPoint as native charts and tables, providing support for sophisticated editing in the PowerPoint environment. Chart layout can be amended, chart type can be changed, and data series can be edited, removed and added.

New layout master template function in StoryCreator, which allows users to upload their own corporate design PowerPoint layout master template to the data report, enabling easier, more efficient presentation creation when working with sophisticated layouts. Now, just as in PowerPoint, users can select any available slide layout template to start off with when creating a new slide in StoryCreator.

To learn more about the Dapresy data visualization and reporting suite, powered by Forsta, visit https://www.dapresy.com/.

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit and FocusVision, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC, VoE, Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including the award-winning Dapresy data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

