Dover Fueling Solutions Collaborates with Shep Digital Solutions to Expand Managed Media Service Options for Customers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced a collaboration with Shep Digital Solutions. Shep Digital Solutions is an industry-leading merchandising platform that helps convert fuel-only consumers into multi-product purchasers. Its data analytics-driven platform combines local, relevant "infotainment" with targeted, retailer-branded marketing messages to create transactions throughout a customer journey.

Currently, convenience retailers face ongoing challenges with driving in-store traffic and gaining repeat business. DX Promote is a core solution in the DFS DX connected solutions platform and the latest generation of our iX Media and Media by DFS offerings, which give stations greater control over their customers' in-dispenser media experience. By using DX Promote's open infrastructure and integrating it with a subscription to Shep Digital Solutions merchandising platform, fuel retailers can increase in-store traffic by using their sales data and predictive analytics to amplify promotional messaging. The automated scheduling and content distribution process makes it easy to manage content and tailor it to the needs of consumers.

"Our recent collaboration with Shep Digital Solutions provides customers who are interested in managing their own media with more options to maximize their promotional and media content initiatives, further engage their customers and drive additional sales in their stores," said Kendra Keller, Vice President and General Manager of North America at Dover Fueling Solutions. "As part of our company's core mission to propel the evolution of the consumer experience, we listened to our customers' needs and challenges and responded to their desire for more fully customizable content based on locale. We are confident that Shep Digital Solutions will help our customers more fully harness the capabilities of their DX Promote subscriptions."

"We're excited about the opportunity to partner with DFS through their DFS DX connected solutions platform," said Brian Nelson, President and Chief Operating Officer at Shep Digital Solutions. "These new solutions allow convenience retailers the opportunity to take back control of their forecourt and focus on converting fuel-only customers to in-store, multi-product purchasers, leading to increased profits."

DX Promote initially launched in July 2020 with the DFS Anthem UX user experience platform. Today's collaboration offers a full-service capability for customers to fully customize their content, enhancing their customer's overall experience at the dispenser.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

