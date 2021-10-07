Plexium to Present at the Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021

Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc., (Plexium), a biotech company focused on discovering and developing protein degrading therapeutics directed towards historically challenging drug targets, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021.  The company will present on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at 9:40 am ET.

About Plexium

Plexium is a biotechnology company focused on the prospective discovery and rational design of monovalent targeted protein degraders to improve patient lives. The company's DELPhe platform is a proprietary drug discovery platform designed to identify novel small molecules that induce selective degradation of drug target proteins through E3 ligase mediated proteasomal degradation.  Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit https://plexium.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Plexium Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
amy@juniper-point.com 
858-366-3243

Plexium Logo
Plexium Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plexium-to-present-at-the-solebury-troutbmo-fall-private-company-showcase-2021-301395709.html

SOURCE Plexium

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.