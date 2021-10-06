Feltman's of Coney Island Debuts Bratwurst

The name behind America's first hot dog expands its premium meat offerings with the addition of All-Natural Bratwurst

On the heels of Feltman's successful launch of All-Natural Thick-Cut Bacon , which debuted exclusively at Feltmans.US in August, Feltman's entrance into the bratwurst category marks yet another historic milestone for the legacy brand that continues to expand beyond its iconic all-beef franks.

In 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the world's first hot dog on a split bun to Coney Island New York beachgoers as a convenient way to enjoy sausages without plates or silverware. Nearly 150 years later, two Brooklyn brothers, Michael & Joe Quinn (CPT U.S. Army) revived Feltman's legacy in memory of the brother they lost on 9/11 —and thus, the original original hot dog was reborn. Today, as a veteran-owned & operated Gold Star family business, Feltman's critically-acclaimed 100% natural all-beef hot dogs remain inspired by Charles Feltman's original boardwalk sensation—smoked in a snappy natural casing for a marvelous explosion of smokey juices and spices with every bite.

Feltman's All-Natural Thick Cut Bacon is handcrafted from Certified-HumaneⓇ premium pork bellies and naturally smoked for maximum flavor. Like Feltman's bacon, Feltman's All-Natural Bratwurst is made with family farm-raised pork that is fed an all-natural vegetarian diet with no animal products, growth hormones, or antibiotics.

"Feltman's all-natural bratwurst is an ode to Charles Feltman, a German immigrant, innovator, and great entrepreneur who truly embodied the American dream," said Feltman's of Coney Island CEO & Cofounder Joe Quinn. "I believe he'd be thrilled to see his legacy reach new heights with this premium new offering inspired by his homeland."

Having risen as the fastest-growing hot dog company in the U.S., Feltman's continues to see e-commerce revenue grow by 44% year over year. Today, Feltman's premium food products can be found at thousands of supermarkets nationwide as well as online at Feltmans.US. Feltman's is also the official hot dog of the NHL Florida Panthers and Army West Point Athletics.

For more information, visit Feltmans.US and follow @feltmansconeyisland on Instagram and @FeltmansConey on Facebook & Twitter.

