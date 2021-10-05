Glider AI wins SIA Shark Tank's Most Innovative Technology in the Staffing Industry for 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the highly contested SIA Shark Tank competition, Glider AI took the top spot for the most innovative technology in the staffing industry. Serving full time and contingent hiring for tech and non-tech roles, Glider's win shows the need for a solution that vets candidate competency while accelerating placement for hard to fill positions.

Glider AI Talent Intelligence Platform for Contingent Hiring (PRNewsfoto/Glider)

Glider reports a 98% candidate satisfaction rate for both contingent and full-time enterprise hiring programs.

Supporting data from SIA shows that in 2020, the enterprise spent $722b on contingent programs alone. Without a system of record for competency, Glider addresses an urgent need in the market, ensuring talent quality across the Enterprise and their Suppliers.

"Technology is the engine powering rapid transformational change across the workforce solutions ecosystem. SIA's annual Gig Economy Shark Tank: Technology Innovation Competition strives to identify future disruptors to lead the industry through its next phase of change. In a year where the competition saw a record number of entries, Glider came out on top as the 2021 winner," said Brian Wallins, Research Manager at SIA.

With the growing demand for quality talent, 76% of enterprises report some form of candidate ghosting in the past year, 57% say it's more common now than before (source: FORBES). HR Tech now needs to balance both enterprise and candidate needs. With a growing customer base with enterprises in full-time and contingent hiring programs, Glider reports a 98% candidate satisfaction rate.

Ursula Williams, COO at SIA, shares perspective on the growing appetite for candidate-first, enterprise-ready solutions, "The continued evolution of the workforce solutions ecosystem is vastly accelerating the opportunities to connect with and maximize talent. With an estimated 52 million contingent workers across the US alone, hiring practices are advancing in step with technologies, solutions and innovations that add tremendous value for organizations and candidates alike to ensure the best possible outcomes."

Customer demand for a holistic solution for talent quality is also growing; Glider recently reported double-digit growth in the last year alone.

"Receiving 2021 SIA Shark Tank Award is an honor, but equally, it's recognition that we're solving a real market problem. Vetting talent quality not only helps the Enterprise and their Suppliers, but it also helps the candidate. Passing the Glider bar is a certification that you are qualified, and you stand out from the rest. It's objective; you don't get the job because of your resume, network, or school. You get the job because you deserve it" shares Satish Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder at Glider AI.

About Glider AI

Glider AI, an industry-leading AI-based Talent Intelligence platform, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Facebook, Intuit, PwC, Capital One, and FINRA trust Glider AI to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time to fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit glider.ai

CONTACT: Joseph Cole, joseph.cole@glider.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glider