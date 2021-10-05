Eggland's Best Supports Susan G. Komen® by Turning Signature Stamps Pink Eggland's Best Continues its Commitment to Fighting Breast Cancer, with More Than A Decade of Supporting Komen's Mission to Save Lives

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best (EB) is continuing its partnership with Susan G. Komen® in the fight to end breast cancer for the 12th consecutive year. Throughout October, the brand will raise awareness by turning its classic red stamps pink and help fund Komen's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

"We're thankful to have the long-standing support of generous partners such as Eggland's Best," said Sarah Rosales, Komen's VP of Corporate Partnerships. "Breast cancer touches so many lives in our communities, as one in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime. Our continued work with Eggland's Best ensures that we can be there for all those affected by breast cancer and save as many lives as possible."

This October, Eggland's Best is pledging a $100,000 donation to Susan G. Komen in 2021-2022, regardless of sales, to ensure that all people receive the care they need and that researchers continue to make progress on a cure. The company is also encouraging consumers to join the fight against breast cancer by proudly featuring Susan G. Komen's signature pink Running Ribbon® on its iconic EB-stamped eggs and displaying Susan G. Komen graphics on its cartons.

"Eggland's Best is proud to once again team up with Susan G. Komen in support of the worthy fight against breast cancer," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Though we have certainly made progress, we know this awful disease still touches so many each year. We are committed to helping Komen save lives by improving breast cancer education, research, and patient support."

"I'm proud to support Susan G. Komen's honorable mission through my work with Eggland's Best," said Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition, Marissa Meshulam. "A well-balanced diet that includes nutrient-rich foods, like Eggland's Best eggs, is an important component of maintaining good health. Compared to ordinary eggs, EB contains a variety of nutrients that can aid in overall wellness."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

