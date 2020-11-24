WABI TV5 is asking for your help to reach our goal of 500 donations of life-saving blood during the month of December.

We’ve made it EASY

Click on the Community Blood Drives link below to schedule your appointment to donate at any drive or donation center near you on the available day and time of your choice.

(Shannon Fagan)

The Red Cross has made it SAFE

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control to assure the safety of donors, employees, and volunteers, including social distancing, use of face coverings, temperature checks, wiping down donor-touched areas, and making hand sanitizer available.

The current need is critical. If you are healthy, well, and qualified to give blood, please make your donation appointment today: WABI Community Blood Drives

You can also help with a monetary donation to the Red Cross: WABI Red Cross Donation Site

Thank you for sharing the Spirit of Maine