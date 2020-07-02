WABI Copy Request

Did you see a story on TV5 News or see a High School Football game that you would like on DVD? Just follow these instructions:

Send a letter requesting the following:

The subject of the item you are requesting

The newscast you saw the item play in originally (e.g. Morning News/Noon News/5pm/6pm/10pm/11pm) or for games, the specific game that was played (e.g. Bango vs. Brewer)

The date the item aired (if known)

Make sure you state in the letter: "I understand that this item is copyrighted by WABI-TV5. The item is for my personal use only and will not be re-broadcast, edited, shown in public or any other use without expressed written permission from WABI-TV5." Sign the letter.

Also attached to the letter, please include a check for:

$40 for Local News Stories

$20 for Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

$20 for High School Football Regular Season games

$25 for High School Football State Final games

Please make checks out to WABI TV5. Make sure to include your return address in the letter. Please allow 2 - 4 weeks for delivery for local news stories, and Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, and 4 - 6 weeks delivery for all High School Football games.

Send all correspondence to:

WABI TV

535 Hildreth Street

Bangor, Maine 04401

Attn: DVD Request