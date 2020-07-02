WABI Copy Request
Did you see a story on TV5 News or see a High School Football game that you would like on DVD? Just follow these instructions:
Send a letter requesting the following:
- The subject of the item you are requesting
- The newscast you saw the item play in originally (e.g. Morning News/Noon News/5pm/6pm/10pm/11pm) or for games, the specific game that was played (e.g. Bango vs. Brewer)
- The date the item aired (if known)
- Make sure you state in the letter: "I understand that this item is copyrighted by WABI-TV5. The item is for my personal use only and will not be re-broadcast, edited, shown in public or any other use without expressed written permission from WABI-TV5." Sign the letter.
Also attached to the letter, please include a check for:
- $40 for Local News Stories
- $20 for Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
- $20 for High School Football Regular Season games
- $25 for High School Football State Final games
Please make checks out to WABI TV5. Make sure to include your return address in the letter. Please allow 2 - 4 weeks for delivery for local news stories, and Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, and 4 - 6 weeks delivery for all High School Football games.
Send all correspondence to:
WABI TV
535 Hildreth Street
Bangor, Maine 04401
Attn: DVD Request