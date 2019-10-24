Young's MMA is moving again

Young's MMA is separating from USA Gym, in Bangor, and is going to seek a new location for strictly an MMA gym. Chris Young posted about it last night and told me today he missed his pure MMA gym. It's his passion. He feels he has lost it a bit with all the other factors the gym has other than fighting. We'll keep you posted on the move destination. Young's MMA is one of the premier MMA gyms in New England...