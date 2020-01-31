ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - The youngest son of NFL legend Randy Moss, Montigo Moss, has committed to UMaine. He made the announcement on social media on Thursday night. "I'm beyond blessed to announce that I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Maine," tweeted Moss. Proud papa tweeted "Attack" on Friday attached to his son's tweet. Just like his dad, Moss is a wide receiver.
Youngest son of Randy Moss commits to UMaine football
By Eric Gullickson |
Updated: Fri 3:15 PM, Jan 31, 2020