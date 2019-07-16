Winslow's Warn selected for national Olympic Development events

Winslow junior to be Carly Warn was selected to compete at the East Region Olympic Development Camp last week. She was the only Maine player picked from the event to compete for region one at national showcases. There is a tournament in Florida around Thanksgiving, a training camp in December, and an international trip in April. ODP is a feeder system to the United States Women's national team. 21 of the 23 players on the World Cup Champions came from the program. Carly has a chance. Worst case is to showcase her skills for tons of college coaches. She plans to play for the Black Raiders this fall....

