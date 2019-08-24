Winslow round-robin brings out field hockey's best

One of the state's biggest preseason high school field hockey events took place today at Winslow High school.

Twenty two teams from all across Maine were on hand for all day round-robin.

The line-up included some of the states strongest programs,and defending champions.

This is an annual event and for a lot of teams it's their first live action of the season.

And it gave US a chance to catch up with Winslow Junior Bohdi Littlefield, about why she's already committed to play field hockey at D-I Ohio.