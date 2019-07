The 39th annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K road race this morning from Brewer Auditorium to the footbridge in downtown Bangor.

Over four hundred runners, of all ages and abilities, registered for the race this year.

Former Mt. Blue and UMaine star runner Aaron Willingham the overall winner at 8 minutes 50 seconds.

Troy Yost was the first female finisher, coming in at thirteenth overall. A fun, fast run to kick off the holiday.