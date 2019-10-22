Athlete in wheelchair allowed to compete at regional cross country event in own devision

The regional cross country finals are this weekend for high school athletes. Much of the talk has been about Leavitt's Jon Schomaker, who wishes to race in his wheelchair, at western Maine's. The Maine Principal's Association will allow the Leavitt student to race but will be in his own separate division on a modified course.

From the MPA press release: “Jon Schomaker will start the race with the other runners, but the layout of the course will give the other runners an opportunity to get out in front as he starts his race. There will also be a marshal on the course to assure his, as well as the other competitors, safety, and his times will be counted in a wheelchair division,” said Michael Burnham, Executive Director of the Interscholastic Division of the MPA. “Our number one concern here has always been the safety of all the athletes and this accommodation should keep everyone safe.”