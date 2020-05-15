Waterville Cal Ripken World Series called off for 2020, plan to host in 2022 instead

An update on a story we did on Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken Baseball. The 2020 Major 60 Cal Ripken World Series will not be held in Waterville this summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

They are hopeful they will be able to have some sort of local season. Waterville also heard from Babe Ruth League's governing body and they will host the Major/60 Cal Ripken World Series in the summer of 2022. They may also host one of the large tournaments for the organization if they can make them up this fall. The tournaments were, and are, to be played Waterville's Purnell Wrigley Field.

