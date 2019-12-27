Wadling declared out for the season

UMaine Womens Basketball coach Amy Vachon issued the following press release Friday regarding Fanny Wadling:

“In our exhibition game against McGill in November, Fanny Wadling suffered a concussion that has kept her sidelined for our first 13 regular season games. After conversations with everyone involved in this situation, the decision has been made that is in Fanny’s best interest to sit out the 2019-20 season. Fanny plans to return for the 2020-21 season to play her final year of eligibility and continue her education at UMaine. While we are sad that she will not be with us on the court this season, we are looking forward to Fanny’s return next year.

“On behalf of Fanny and our team, I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes. As we have all season, our players will continue to battle every day. The best is in front of this group and I’m excited to see what we accomplish throughout the remainder of this season.”

