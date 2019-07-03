Wacky Wednesday with close finishes in feature races at Speedway 95

Speedway 95 racing tonight under the lights for Wacky Wednesday a couple of solid feature races to close out the night.

In the Modified Enduro race it came right down to the wire and Brett McCullough of Kenduskeag took the checkers. The red and blue car were both a lap down.

Also in the Roadrunner race Chris Horlieca of Glenburn led most of the night but late his car slowed down and last year's season champion Robert Caruso of Kenduskeag held off a few drivers to take the checkers for the first time this season...