Wacky Wednesday racing at Speedway 95, Drost wins Modified Enduro Feature

The Speedway 95 season has been going for weeks now but they just started Wacky Wednesday just going a couple weeks ago. They were racing, on a great night for racing, this evening at the Hermon track. We caught the Modified Enduro feature race. The 30-lap race went pretty clean with no cautions. From start to finish Stetson's Keith Drost went pretty much wire-to-wire to get the victory and took home the checkered flag.....