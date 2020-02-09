"WHITness" This Comeback: Sumner wins Class C State Cheering Title

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI)-
Maine Principals’ Association Cheering Competition
Class A States
1 Biddeford 92.6
2 Lewiston 86.7
3 Bangor 83.7
4 Oxford Hills 79.3
5 Sanford 77.3
6 Thornton 77.2
7 Scarborough 75.1
8 Marshwood 73.3
9 Hampden 70.9
10 Noble 69.7
11 Gorham 68.2
12 Mt. Ararat 63.9
13 Brunswick 50.5
Class B States:
1 Hermon 87
2 Ellsworth 86.2
3 Medomak Valley 82.4
4 Leavitt 80.4
5 Presque Isle 76.5
6 Morse 75.7
7 Brewer 72.7
8 John Bapst 70.3
9 Old Town 67.9
10 Gray-New Gloucester 67.8
11 Erksine 63.4
12 Freeport 52.1
Class C States:
1 Sumner 80.1
2 Lisbon 77.7
3 Monmouth 75.1
4 Central 75
5 Mattanawcook 66.8
6 Houlton 59.7
7 Bucksport 58.9
8 Wells 57.5
9 Sacopee 55.6
10 Dexter 49.7
11 Mtn. Valley 49.7
12 Madison/Carrabec 44.7
Class D States
1 Central Aroostook 74.6
2 Penobscot Valley 72.1
3 Bangor Christian 62.9
4 Woodland 52
5 Penquis 51.6
6 Lee 47.5
7 Machias 47.5
8 Wiscasset 41.6