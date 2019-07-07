United States Women's Soccer team wins another World Cup

The United States Women's soccer team has yet again claimed another world cup title.

They beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon France.

This is the fourth title they have won.

And this time they are back to back champions.

Megan Rapinoe was named the tournaments outstanding player.

She says they accomplished everything they set out to do.

"We've done exactly what we've set out to do,” says Megan Rapinoe, 2-Time World Cup Champion. “ We've done exactly what we want to do. We say what we feel. All of us really, I know that my voice sometimes is louder, but in meal rooms, in conversations, everybody is in this together. We are such a proud and strong and defiant group of women, I don't think we have anything to say."

Plans are underway for a parade and celebration in New York sometime this week

