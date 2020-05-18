LIBERTY CORNER, NJ (WABI) - The United States Golf Association releasing it's major tournament cancellations Monday. The U.S. Women's Amateur and U.S. Amateur will stay on the schedule for August. Men's and Women's Senior and Mid- Amateurs have been cancelled. All qualifying events, including U.S. Open qualifying, have been cancelled. There was to be a qualifier at The Ledges in southern Maine on July 13th.
USGA announces cancellations of major tournaments, qualifying
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 9:39 PM, May 18, 2020